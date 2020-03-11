DANVILLE — FFA members and farmers from several counties delivered food, paper products, office supplies and cash to the Ronald McDonald House Tuesday.
The trailers and truckloads were part of the 22nd anniversary of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau's Farmers Care Day.
The goods and monetary donations totaled $19,773 bringing the overall total since the program began to $398,180.
"This is absolutely great and a good testament of farmers' care for their communities and their farms. They are helping families in the communities struggling in a time of need and a testament of the true nature of people in agriculture," said Justin Clapper, farm bureau Region 2 organization director. He covers Montour, Union, Northumberland, Snyder, York, Lebanon, Lancaster and Dauphin counties. The farm bureau is the state's largest farm organization with volunteer members representing farms of all sizes across the state.
The Ronald McDonald House, near Geisinger Medical Center, provides a home-away-from-home for families of children hospitalized or receiving outpatient care for cancer and other serious illnesses.
Four members of the Danville Area High School FFA delivered items and monetary donations totaling $2,204. FFA President Morgan Clemens said they collected the items from schools in the Danville district. A dress-down day for staff and teachers was also held.
Kelly Smith Wells, agriculture science teacher and FFA co-adviser, said the top classes in each school won a pizza party. She said the donation total this year was somewhat less than last year.
This year, FFA members used their phones to scan bar codes to determine the estimated value of the collection.
The high school has been collecting items for the house ever since the project started, Wells said.
Clemens, a senior, said she has been involved since she was a freshman. "It's always such a humbling experience to know the supplies and food will go to people in need — it is one of our biggest community service projects of the year," she said.
Juniors Joanna Esenwein, FFA treasurer Raina Wolfe and FFA reporter Myranda Hackenberg were with her.
The youngest volunteer was Alex Johnson, 8, who attends St. Agnes School in Towanda. His grandfather, Wes Mosier, drove the vehicle delivering a vanload to the house. "Alex has been doing this since he was 3," said his grandmother, Barbara Mosier, of Towanda. Besides unloading their items, the Danville students helped load the goods from Bradford and Sullivan counties into the house garage.
House Executive Director Michael Turlis said the donations will carry the house through the majority of the year. Some groups that did not attend Tuesday are expected to bring fresh vegetables and other items later for the families staying at the house, he said. Bonnie Beck, of the farm bureau Women's Leadership Committee from Clinton County, said their donations and items were valued at $2,298. Items came from a school, banks, 4-H clubs and nine churches.
Turlis said 16 of the 19 bedrooms in the house were occupied Tuesday. In 2019, the house served 13,111 guests. The nonprofit house, in its 39th year, has served more than 405,868 guests from 65 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, 34 states and 27 countries.
Brad Wentzel, of AgChoice Farm Credit, represented a new sponsor for the Farmers Care Day. He said they hope to increase participation in their sponsorship and in donations. Wentzel, the manager of offices in Lewisburg and in Towanda, said they have 10 locations in Pennsylvania.
"It's such great work with the FFA, the Ronald McDonald House and the local agriculture community. We appreciate the opportunity to pair with individuals, groups and the agriculture community to support a great cause," he said.
This was Brendan Reed's second year at the event. "It's a great thing they do here at the house. The first year was an eye-opener to see the families and how it affects them. It's a great opportunity for our folks to give back and help support people who really need it," he said. Reed, the Region 7 organization director, has charge of Tioga, Potter, Bradford, Sullivan, McKean, Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties.
Sam Kieffer, secretary-treasurer and chief administrative officer of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, also participated.