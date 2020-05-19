DANVILLE — The Montour County Conservation District and a couple of state agencies are working with Geisinger and a landscaping company to reduce erosion and improve the fish habitat along Sechler Run near the Woodbine clinic.
A work crew that included Lewisburg contractor Eric Ingrund and representatives of the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Fish and Boat Commission, as well as the county Conservation District, were in the creek on Monday beginning to install logs to stabilize about 1,100 feet of Sechler Run with fish habitat structures.
Renee Carey, director of the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, said the logs of various sizes are held in place with rebar. The project also will help reduce the amount of sediment going into the Susquehanna River and, ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay.
This project originally started with Justin Ulanoski of Native Creations, a Nescopeck landscaping company, who approached Geisinger about planting a riparian buffer with wildflowers along the stream that runs in front of their Woodbine Lane campus. He has worked with the conservation agencies before and thought it would be good opportunity for a project.
Once the log structures are installed, Native Creations will plant the buffer and then the area will be seeded with pollinators and mulched.
Al Neuner, Geisinger's vice president of facilities operations, said the project is important to Geisinger because it affects the public's health.
"We kind of take a holistic approach," Neuner said. "As we improve our environment, we improve everyone's health."
Carey said Growing Greener grants from DEP will pay most of the $25,000 to $35,000 cost for the project and landscaping and Geisinger will pay the remainder.
—JOE SYLVESTER