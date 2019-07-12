SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitalization Inc. and the Albright Center board are joining together to auction off historic memoribilia of the former Faith United Methodist Church today and Saturday.
Built in 1927, at 5th and Chestnut streets, the church served its congregation until 2011, when it merged with the Faith United Methodist Church on Arch Street. The building was gifted to SRI and is now home to the group.
"Some of the things we are auctioning off are still here from back then," SRI board member Slade Shreck said. "We are looking forward to seeing people come out and look through the old items.
"We don't even know how old some of this stuff is," Shreck said. "But we are hoping to make some money for the Albright Center and not have to throw anything out."
Some of those items include 12-foot and 16-foot church pews, which SRI assistant administrator Amanda Furlong said would be nice to have around a fire pit in someone's back yard.
"These are just a lot of cool items," she said. "We want to try and get rid of as much stuff as possible and hope to see some people come who really like the old items."
There is a room with hundreds of dishes, cups, saucers and glasses that have the church name painted on them.
"There are so many and we are hoping someone can come in and just love these and buy them all," Furlong said. "We will have asking prices but we want to work with people who can make offers. A lot of this stuff is just vintage cool."
Another item that may be of interest is a vintage Decker & Son piano.
Whatever doesn't sell and whatever can't be donated will be trashed, Furlong said.
City Councilman Jim Eister said the city could possibly help load up anything left and take it to the dump.
Councilman Chris Reis said people who visit the Albright Center during the hours of 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday can also tour the building.
The sale is Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.