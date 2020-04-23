SUNBURY — The Salvation Army of Sunbury, in partnership with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Operation BBQ Relief, will be doing food distributions on Tuesdays and Fridays. The food boxes contain frozen pork dinners, pre-made lunch meat sandwiches, as well as shelf-stable items.
To ensure you receive one, please call the office at 570-286-4131 between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to be placed on the give out list for a specific distribution.
Boxed meals will be given out until they are gone each Tuesday and Friday.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER