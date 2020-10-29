SUNBURY — The organizer of a popular annual free Thanksgiving meal is looking for an alternative site and methods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhonda Fisher and the volunteers she calls angels will not hold the event that serves more than 1,000 people at Zion Lutheran Social Hall at Fifth and Market streets. It is the 22nd year for the event. It's not canceled, said Fisher.
"Because of everything going on in this crazy world right now, I won't be able to have Thanksgiving at the church this year," said Fisher. "I am in the process of trying to figure out what I can do. I'm not going to sit still. Where there's a will there's a way. If God intends for me to have this, he will see this through."
The main issue is the number of people and volunteers that would be at the church, which would violate the restrictions in place by the state to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Another issue is where to cook the massive amount of food, she said.
"We are committed to the safety of the people who come to the church and the community in general," said the Rev. Richard Fangmann, pastor of Zion. "Trying to create a space for that many people in a small area is not responsible at this point. We're trying to figure out what we can do to still meet the need, but we're not able to partner with Rhonda and make it happen the way it has been happening."
The ministry is important, said Fangmann, and the church regrets not being able to do it this year.
The goal is to find an alternative way to serve people this year, said Fisher.
"There will be no sit-down fellowship, no continental breakfast," she said.
Fisher said she has been making phone calls and attempting to solve the issue, whether it's at another location with more capacity, outside in a tent or to-go bags with less food or less complex food like turkey sandwiches and chips.
"It's going to be very, very different," said Fisher. "I know in my heart, I feel it, I'll be doing something. I'm just not sure to what extent."
Karen Leonovich, the administrator of the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, said many older adults in the area attend the annual meal offered by Fisher.
"The older adults enjoy the meal, and they enjoy the fellowship with friends and neighbors," said Leonovich. "Rhonda and her team of volunteers provide a great service during the holiday season. During our current pandemic, the community is aware that special holiday programs may need to be changed in order to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging will continue to support the outstanding efforts of community programs and volunteers throughout the holidays."