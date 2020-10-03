An online forum meant to inform citizens on the policies and procedures of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is the first step towards broader engagement between the public and the department, according to the lead organizer of the event.
Through Thursday, there have been 121 separate registrations for the public forum to be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 via the Zoom videoconferencing platform, said Janice Butler, who spearheaded the forum. With some registrants indicating multiple viewers will watch with them, she said there were 161 people planning to watch with six days left to register.
Registration is open until the morning of the event: https://forms.gle/3R439gERP52zRKAq6
“I see policing in America as a very complex issue. I think even in Lewisburg it’s very complicated. I don’t see this as (taking) sides. I think this is people with multiple perspectives,” Butler said. “We want people in our area to feel that the police can serve as a resource and not as something folks may be afraid of.”
Butler began to pursue the forum following the death of George Floyd in May while being detained by Minneapolis police officers. She circulated a petition that returned with 175 signatures.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission agreed to the forum, which was designed with input from Police Chief Paul Yost. Petitioners’ request that the commission perform a six-month in-depth review of departmental operations hasn’t yet been agreed to.
Police Chief Paul Yost has previously said there’ve been no formal complaints of racial bias or discrimination during his tenure, one that began with the department’s inception in 2011. Butler acknowledged that some people question the need for such a forum when use-of-force by the Buffalo Valley police officers hasn’t been raised as an issue.
“We want people to understand what the policies are and we want folks to bring concerns forward if they have experience with police conduct,” Butler said, adding that she hopes the event could inspire similar forums in neighboring communities.
Officers of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department received training related to ethnic intimidation and racial profiling as well as human trafficking and implicit bias, according to Yost. The Department also have policies directly related to use of force and profiling, he said.
Yost said he hopes the forum will reinforce the Department’s professionalism and its culture of a “community-oriented police philosophy.”
“BVRPD responds as needed and strives to treat everyone fairly and equally,” Yost said. “A lot has been spoken regarding police policy and operations in generalities, lumping all police officers into one category. These are trying times for our nation and the majority of police officers that are professionally serving. It is hopeful we can provide some information that helps to resolve some local focus on these issues.”
Attendees registered for the online forum were asked to identify issues they wished to learn more about. According to Butler, 83 percent wanted to learn about deescalation tactics, 78 percent about anti-bias measures and 70 percent about use of force.
The agenda includes introductions followed by a 30-minute presentation by Yost. After that, there are 30 minutes designated for questions and answers and then 15 minutes for small group breakout sessions before wrapping up.
Susan Jordan, executive director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation, is the forum’s moderator. She said multiple mediators from her staff have been in training to facilitate conversation in the small group period. She said her own role is to help do the same on a larger scale.
“My purpose is to make sure that everyone has good communication and is able to be heard and hear other people,” Jordan said, adding that the nature of the Zoom format could prevent the facilitation of dialogue expected at an in-person public forum.
Jordan said she and the other mediators will be impartial.
“We’ve been roleplaying different scenarios for this as we prepare for the event,” Jordan said. “I think it’s a good opportunity to show the community that we can be a resource when people want to have these kinds of conversations.”