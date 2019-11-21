Organizer looking for more 'angels' to volunteer before feast

SUNBURY — The organizer of a popular annual free Thanksgiving meal said she feels like she's doing something right because the event has been going strong for 21 years.
Rhonda Fisher and volunteers she has dubbed angels use at least 35 hams, 35 turkeys and dozens of other Thanksgiving food items to feed more than 1,000 people. Fisher is still in need of some items and especially volunteers.
It's the 21st year for the event, and the third year at Zion Lutheran Social Hall at Fifth and Market streets.
"I would have never imagined 20 years ago when I moved here that something as innocent as opening up my restaurant for Thanksgiving would mean serving 1,000 meals," Fisher said. "It's beyond what I could imagine. I feel thankful and so very blessed that God chose me to open my heart and give people a place to come. We must be doing something right and there must be a real need for this if it's going for 21 years."
To make monetary donations, supply or food donations, or to offer help with preparation, serving, meal delivery or clean up, contact Fisher at 570-765-3850 or 570-658-2634. Monetary donations can be mailed to 1164 Middle Creek Road, Beaver Springs, PA., 17812, care of Rhonda Fisher.
The first year, which was hosted by her restaurant at Sunbury Market House, served less than 100 people. Fisher also delivers meals and clothing to homeless individuals in Harrisburg, and regularly hands out "blessing bags" in Sunbury.
This year, she said she has most of the food already gathered, but said she is need of volunteers to help set up on Wednesday and tear down and clean up after the meal on Thursday.
Jesse Moore, of Selinsgrove, has been volunteering with his family since 2009. Now, he and wife and their three children and up to six other family members spent Thanksgiving Day serving with Fisher.
"We've never known a family Thanksgiving without being Rhonda's angels," said Moore. "It's just what Thanksgiving is all about, giving back to people. We want to install that in our children."
In addition to a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal, there will fellowship, prize bingo for adults, crafts, movies, free Bibles, free teddy bears throughout the day, free blankets, coats, hats and gloves for those in need.
A continental breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Dinner is served at 12 noon. Free delivery is available within a 10-mile radius. To order the day of the event, call 570-286-6459.