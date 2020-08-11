SUNBURY — Lindie Barnhart-Lloyd is relying on a little bit of magic to bring the fourth annual Arts and Curiosities Festival to Sunbury next month.
The festival, held by the Sunbury Arts Council from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 in Stroh Alley and Woodlawn Avenue, is inspired by J.K. Rowling's popular book and movie series about boy wizard Harry Potter. Barnhart-Lloyd, the founder of the council, said she is hopeful the event will take place despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My main reason for doing this is to provide something during this time that's hard for everybody," said Barnhart-Lloyd. "With everything going on and events canceled, it's a huge disappointment for so many people. We're going to follow the guidelines, take precautions and do the best we can with social distancing."
Stroh Alley, located between the Sunbury Market House and Ed Wentz’s State Farm Insurance office, will be transformed into Diagon Alley and will feature 35 art vendors, all with fantasy-related products and items. Vendors will include airbrushing, painters, jewelers, illustrators, wood crafts, signs, soaps, handcrafted quidditch broom, wands and more.
The alleyway will be one way in and one way out with hand sanitizing stations set up. Masks and social distancing is encouraged and each of the 35 expected vendors will likely have their own guidelines at each individual tent. Barnhart-Lloyd said she and her workers will be wearing masks.
The vendor count was 40 last year, but it was capped at 35 this year to provide a bit more spacing between vendors, she said.
The popular after-event pub crawl through the city is not happening this year because bars and taverns are only allowed 25 percent capacity right now and each person must purchase food with drinks. Some of the previous participating businesses are not even open right now, she said.
There will also not be face painting or balloons, but Air Weaver Balloons will be designing the entrance, she said.
Food and drink vendors will be set up and folks can purchase a cup of butterbeer. Three-hundred chocolate frogs will be handed out for free. Hagrid's Hut will be available for pictures, she said.
Robert Wiles, of Sunbury, designed his own Hagrid costume and will have props for the students. Professor Sybill Trelawney, the divination professor in the series, will also be in the hut for readings.
"I'm excited," said Wiles. "The kids are the best thing about playing Hagrid. The kids just love it."
There will also be a raffle for special Potter items, including an original framed painting of Dumbledore, Harry's birthday cake and a basket filled with specially made items from the vendors.
Hemlock Print & Design, owned by Devin Kratzer, is also designed the t-shirts that will be for sale. The shirts will have the phrase "Expect No Coranus," a play on the popular Potter spell "expecto patronum" and have a wand shooting a coravirus-shaped molecule out of the end of it.
Kratzer, who will also have a stand featuring his Facemonster business, said he trusts Barnhart-Lloyd to take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.
"I think it will be a good turnout despite everything going on," he said. "I think this is the kind of crowd who isn't 'everybody for themselves' and they care for each other. It's a good family event."
Kratzer also plans to have plenty of t-shirt designs featuring Harry Potter in his own self-described "weird style."