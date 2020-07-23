Organizers of the Mifflinburg Pride Event announced they will rally against homophobia, transphobia and racism Sunday along Chestnut Street without borough council’s formal permission.
The organizers plan for supporters to spread out from 1 to 4 p.m. along Chestnut Street (Route 45) between 1st and 7th streets, allowing for greater social distance due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Designated “Corner Captains” along the protest route will work to reinforce social distancing standards and respond to potential agitators, according to a Facebook post on the event from The I Am Alliance.
The demonstration was organized after the owners of Wenger’s Grocery Outlet, just beyond the Mifflinburg borough line, posted bigoted remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community on the supermarket’s doors. The comments were part of a larger commentary on the efficacy of wearing masks amid the spread of COVID-19 and the paper sign has since been removed.
Mayor David Cooney said he and Police Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg cited potential safety risks of potentially hundreds of protestors gathered along the state highway as steady traffic including heavy trucks move through town at 25 mph.
Cooney said that he came to regret permitting a protest against racial inequality by the Milton group If Not Us, Then Who? based solely on these concerns — not the message of the protest — despite there having been no major incidents or accidents. That was the first such permit approved for Chestnut Street during his tenure, he said, and will be the last moving forward regardless of message.
Borough council members on Tuesday chose not to issue a permit for such a gathering anyplace in Mifflinburg despite discussions of moving it to a borough park. Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandates during the pandemic includes restrictions of outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people.
Victoria Mathews, lead organizer of the event, said it’s unknown how many people might attend. That’s why they’re planning to spread out and maintain social distancing.
“We were actually blindsided. It was definitely frustrating. There is no precedent to give (borough council) the right to deny our right to have our voices heard,” Mathews said.
Along with The I Am Alliance, the Pride Event is being supported by If Not Us, Then Who?, Green New Deal Lewisburg, Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society and Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate. Despite the permit denial, Mathews said organizers are continuing communication with borough leaders.
Cooney acknowledged the continued communication. Though the event isn’t officially sanctioned, Cooney said police officers will monitor the situation Sunday as part of routine patrol duties.
“I hope they realize the enormity of safety. If anything were to happen, it’s not on me, it’s not on the borough and it’s not on the police department. It’s on them,” Cooney said. “This has nothing to do with the message. I think it’s an important message that needs to be heard. I wish Mifflinburg had a place with the visibility, ample and safe space to do an event like this.”
The Mifflinburg Pride Event originally was scheduled for Saturday. Mathews moved the event to Sunday to avoid conflict with a same-day counter-protest in support of Wenger’s and free speech that’s also serving as a fundraiser for the family of murder victim Matthew Bowersox.
Mathews said she is straight, is registered as a Republican and had been a leader with a ministry school but she left her church due to pushback against her views in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. She cited Wenger’s sign and the controversy over a recent impersonation of Dr. Rachel Levine at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds as evidence outward support is necessary for the LGBTQIA+ community.
“All of this contributes to this mindset that they can’t be who they are or they would be rejected,” Mathews said. “I’ve just seen how necessary it is that they know they are loved and that they are accepted.”