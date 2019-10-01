WEIKERT — Fifty years ago, a group of four teachers brought Mifflinburg students out of the classroom and into the wilds of western Union County.
One of those teachers, Don Ulrich, was at Penns Creek on Tuesday with students from Mifflinburg. After all those visits, the reactions of the fifth- and sixth-grade students, regardless of decade, remain the same, he said.
"Sitting in a classroom isn't really their big thing," Ulrich said. "We came up and did an overnight in the fall and one in the spring. We tried to put all aspects of what they learned inside to see if they could apply it outside."
Ulrich, already retired as a teacher in the school district, is retiring from Mifflinburg's outdoor education program this year. He along with Val Orbison, Jere Motto and Shirley Bingman first brought students to the forests and creeks in Union County as a way to bring what the students learned inside to the outside.
Turns out they could and still do.
Tuesday, students ventured into the crystal clear water, turning over rocks to find crayfish, water penny beetles and other macroinvertebrates.
"We were searching the dams and finding all sorts of insects and stuff," said Alexa Byers. "It was a lot of fun."
"I had a lot of fun getting wet and finding critters," said Emily Yoder. "It was better than a day at school. Some animals look kind of creepy and weird."
Joe Southerton, a retired Mifflinburg science teacher who oversees the program, said the reaction of the students is common. It is what makes the program special.
"It's hard not to have fun outside in a creek," he said. "It's wonderful to see them learning and having fun. In a way, they are creating their own teachable moments. They pick up a rock and see there is life in this creek. As teachers, we want those 'aha' moments. When I see it, I know they are having fun. It doesn't get any better than that."
After collecting and sorting the insects, student Savannah Collare, 11, felt the best part of the day was "getting to learn about these insects and learning what they do."
While the program is designed to bring the students closer to nature and away from the technology of the classroom, technology has found its way into outdoor ed.
"We see kids walking around, leaning over a bucket of bugs and then using their iPad to check the critters," Southerton said. "I said we'd never bring a computer to outdoor ed, but we are now able to use technology, and that's their world, and bring it out here.
As the program heads into its 50th year next spring, Ulrich said the longevity of the program speaks for itself. The success, he said, often comes miles from the Union County creeks.
"The success of the program is the number of adults I run into on a regular basis who remember outdoor ed," Ulrich said. "They may forget something form science or English class, but they remember spending a couple of days in the wilds of Weikert learning about nature."