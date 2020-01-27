BLOOMSBURG — The 32nd annual Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds was the last — at least for the Broadt family.
Dave Broadt, who with his family has owned and operated the expo for 13 years, said on Sunday they are getting out of it.
"This is our final year," he said. "We've announced that it's the final year of the show. However, we're working with a person or two that possibly are interested in buying it."
The expo ran Thursday through Sunday.
Broadt said he hoped he would be able to confirm within the next couple of weeks if it will be sold.
"My wife and I are aging out," he said. "The kids are busy."
He said the show takes a lot of preparation. His wife spent an average of 400 hours preparing for each show. He added that costs keep going up.
The expo drew more than 120 vendors, both local and some from several states away, according to Broadt. It draws thousands of people over the four days to check out the exhibits of hunting and fishing equipment, taxidermists and outfitters, along with boats, recreation vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and displays by sportsmen’s groups and archery suppliers. The displays spanned three large exhibit halls on the fairgrounds.
Connie Peiffer, of Mill Hall, and Julie Brennan, of Lock Haven, were checking out Peg LeVan's Reload Gun Shell Dice Game, in which players roll dice then tilt forward a numbered shotgun shell that equals the total number from the dice. The idea is to get as many shells down as possible. The total of the numbers on the shells left upright is the player's score. Low score wins, said LeVan, who created the game with her husband, Larry, 12 years ago.
"We put a twist on something," said LeVan, of Bloomsburg.
She said it was based on a game called Shut the Box.
The wooden boxes include a design at the bottom, usually an outdoor scene or sports team logos, such as Phillies or Penn State.
Her husband passed away four years ago, but LeVan continues to make the games in her garage. She said a friend of her husband cuts the wood.
Miranda Grove, 33, of Mifflinburg, helped her sons, Lane, 5, and Grant, 4, shoot foam-tipped arrows at balls suspended by air at the Students and Families Experiencing Safe Archery (S.A.F.E.) exhibit.
"You did it!" Grove said when Lane hit one of the balls with the arrow.
The last two days of the expo, Broadt and his family went around to the vendors to thank them.
"Everybody's hoping the show can go on," Broadt said.