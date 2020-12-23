COAL TOWNSHIP — The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area donated $121,000 from its 2020 revenue and fundraising to local communities.
The AOAA donated $68,500 in June to the Northumberland County Commissioners, $15,000 in September to the Housing Authority of Northumberland County from the Fight the Blight benefit ride, $20,000 to Coal Township, $10,000 to Zerbe Township, $5,000 to Shamokin, $1,000 each to East Cameron and West Cameron townships and $500 to Mount Carmel Township.
The AOAA spans or impacts each of the communities. It donated a combined $291,500 back to communities in its six years of being open, according to Dave Porzi, director of operations.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO