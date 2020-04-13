When the National Weather Service sent out an alert on Friday warning of possible high winds and severe thunderstorms in the Valley on either Sunday or Monday, Matt Exley, safety and emergency preparedness coordinator, Evangelical Community Hospital, went into action.
Evangelical has two outdoor tent facilities. One is the drive-through (COVID-19) testing site tent, located in the Plaza 15 by McCann Business School. The other is an alternate treatment site, which is right beside the emergency department, in the ambulance entrance.
"We certainly keep an eye on developing systems," Exley said. Evangelical's emergency preparedness staff keeps a constant eye on the weather that is approaching our area. It coordinates closely with the National Weather Service in State College as well as Union County Emergency Management.
"Throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday," Exley said, "we had time to prepare those sites for bad weather. Between the emergency preparedness team and our engineering team, we secured the sites to make sure that there wasn't anything that would potentially be going to cause us any problems."
The tent by the emergency room that would potentially hold patients is 30 x 60 ft., and there is the capability to enlarge that if needed. The drive-through COVID-19 test tent is 20 X 40 ft.
Exley and his team secured the tents down more than they normally do, although he said "they're normally secure in the first place. And so we were prepared for anything weather-wise that might happen Sunday or Monday.
At Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, there is also an established protocol. "We're always monitoring weather conditions for the safety of our employees and patients," said Andrea Wary, associate vice president of emergency medicine.
"When severe weather is forecast," she said, "we proactively secure the screening and treatment tents and have a plan in place to screen and treat patients with respiratory symptoms in our Emergency Departments. We continue to screen everyone entering our facilities and take every precaution to protect patients, employees and visitors alike."
Regardless of whether there is a storm incoming or not, Exley pays attention to whether it is going to be warm, cold and then takes protective action after that.
The tents at Evangelical are traditional outdoor tents, Exley said."We do have heaters, which work perfectly, in this case, to heat up the inside of the tent to make it tenable inside.
Exley has planned for events like tornadoes as well.
"We are prepared to move any personnel or patients who might be in the tents at the time of a tornado to safety," he said.
Exley said that to his knowledge, Evangelical has never had to set up tents, such as they've done now.
Exley has been doing emergency management for about 20 years, he said, "and in that time we have planned for these kinds of events. We've talked about them and drilled but certainly, none of us has ever seen anything like this pandemic in our careers."