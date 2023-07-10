DANVILLE — Parking on Bloom Road will be restricted beginning Monday night during the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff.
“There will be no parking during these hours between Cherry Street and Kaseville Road,” Dyroff said at the township supervisor’s meeting Monday. “The restrictions will be marked with signage and we will begin enforcing this on Monday night.”
Mahoning Township Supervisors also discussed the revamp of their website mahoningtownship.org. Though the site is the same, it has a new look and new features, the supervisors said.
Residents can join the township’s email blast list by scrolling to the bottom of the homepage and entering their email address, according to Township Secretary Carolyn Dragano.