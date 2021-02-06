COAL TOWNSHIP — Pre-COVID overtime in 2019 was higher at the Northumberland County Jail than in 2020 by more than $40,000.
Furthermore, according to overtime data released by the prison board at this week's public meeting, while overtime for 2021 is up compared to 2020, the payroll is down.
"We have a staff that is 100 percent dedicated and good people," said Warden Bruce Kovach. "They follow procedures to stay well. Everything that is put in place, they follow. For as easy as COVID is to transmit and catch, it takes dedication. We're in close quarters."
The jail had a few outbreaks of infection but the warden reported this week one inmate is in quarantine due to an asymptomatic positive test for COVID-19. There are no staff members quarantining due to a positive test or exposure.
The 2019 overtime for the facility in Coal Township was $785,852.66 compared to 2020's $745,835, but the first two pay periods of 2021 are higher than the first two pay periods of 2020 by more than $27,000. Last year was $52,894 compared to this year's $80,154, according to overtime data released by the prison board at this week's public meeting.
Overall payroll in 2020 was $3,066,931.69 with the highest overtime being $45,111.27 for a two-week period between November and December.
"I think we're doing fairly well under the circumstances," Kovach said.
Commissioner Joe Klebon, who serves as the prison board vice chairman, brought up the overtime comparison between this year and last year as a concern at the public meeting. Brenda Walburn, the administrative assistant at the jail, noted that the payroll for the two first two pay periods in 2021 was $275,737.74 compared to 2020's $284,195.13.
COVID and other factors lead to overtime in 2020, said Walburn.
Plus, the first two pay periods had two holidays with automatic overtime for all employees, she said.
The overall population of the jail is 206 as of Feb. 3. Northumberland County is housing 20 inmates from Union County, 12 from Snyder, nine from Schuylkill and one each from Bradford and Columbia counties.
The jail has 68 staff members: 61 full-time officers and one part-time, two full-time record officers and four administration employees.
"We're always short on officers," said Kovach. "We're never at our full operating staffing."