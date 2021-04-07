COAL TOWNSHIP — The overtime in 2021 continues to rise above last year's numbers while payroll numbers decrease at the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.
At Wednesday's Prison Board meeting, Warden Bruce Kovach presented the figures for payroll and overtime in 2021 compared to 2021. The overtime for 2021 is $251,808.94, up by $73,729.12 from the same time period of January to April 2020 while the payroll is $877,764.78, down by $12,056.52 from the same time period.
Kovach said he expects the total overtime to go down as more staff are hired. The total staff is 66, including 60 correctional officers, which is down an estimated 20 officers from a full complement.
"We are actively recruiting," said Kovach.
President Judge Charles Saylor, the chair of the prison board, said attracting employees to the job is the issue to work through. He said there are competitive jobs with competitive wages.
The jail had a few outbreaks of infection but the warden reported this week one inmate is in quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19. There are one correctional officer and three support staff members who tested positive and all are quarantining at home.
"I feel we are doing a good job," said Kovach about COVID efforts. "The staff are working hard to keep things clean and sanitary and keep us as COVID free as possible."
The numbers are at a "pretty acceptable level," he said.
The jail has 194 inmates as of Wednesday: 162 men and 32 women. Of those, 35 are being housed from outside the county, said Kovach.
The highest population in the last month was 216 on March 7 and the lowest was 191 on March 30, said Kovach.