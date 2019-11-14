SUNBURY — The owner of the former Bimbo Bakeries is challenging the reassessment decision from the Northumberland County Board of Assessment.
Sunbury Realty LLC purchased the former bakery property at 249 N. 11th St. for $243,640 earlier this year from Earthgrains Bakery Companies Inc., a subsidiary of Bimbo. The 196,952-square-foot building on 4.55 acres of land now has an assessed value of $165,390 — down from $454,000 — after the owners requested a reassessment.
Before the reassessment, the property owner had to pay $70,355 in real estate taxes: $42,188 to the Shikellamy School District, $14,188 to the city of Sunbury and $13,718 to the county. The property owner must now pay $25,629 in real estate taxes: $15,463 to the school district, $5,168 to the city and $4,998 to the county.
The county made decisions on 52 properties — 13 of which were seeking tax exemption — that appealed in early October. Sunbury Realty LLC is the only appellant so far to challenge the decision and take the matter to the Court of Common Pleas.
Sunbury Realty LLC is represented by attorney Aaron Marines, of Russell, Krafft & Gruber, LLP, of Lancaster.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER