SUNBURY — An economic development entity is the new owner of 57 acres and a 400,000 square foot Sunbury facility, the former Glenn Raven Custom Fabrics LLC, which was donated by its owners Friday morning.
In a news conference held at the Glenn Raven site at 1150 Walnut St. Extension, state Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, of Berwick, and Glenn Raven director of operations, Brian Burke, made the announcement that DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), an economic development council serving Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties, would now be in control of the property, minus eight acres which were donated to the city of Sunbury.
"We see a lot of times when a company from out of the area closes down they just leave and don't look back," Gordner said. "That isn't the case here and what Glenn Raven has done was think about the community in which it has been a part of."
Burke said the decision was made by Glenn Raven because the North Carolina-based company, after making the announcement in June the plant was closing and 110 employees would be out of work due to COVID-19, cared about its community.
"It was important to all of us that we support our associates and the city through the transition and donating the facility to encourage new job creation and economic growth was one way we could do that," he said.
Culver said she and Gordner and several other city and county leaders worked hard to find something to fill the property instead of just leaving it empty.
"DRIVE seemed like the perfect choice for Glenn Raven," Culver said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was thrilled for Sunbury. "We are part of DRIVE and we are so happy for the residents of Sunbury," he said. "This is a great property and we are confident it will be a place where jobs will be created."
Sunbury Councilmen Jim Eister and Ric Reichner said they were appreciative of Glenn Raven.
"The acres of land we are getting is such a nice donation," Eister said. "We appreciate them working with us every step of the way."
Currently, some of the land is used for firefighter training, Eister said. Some of the land would continue to be developed for more training opportunities for firefighters, he said.
The facility had been operating in Sunbury for 66 years. For the last 20 years, the Sunbury facility has been exclusively licensed to produce Glen Raven's Sunbrella fabrics for outdoor/indoor furniture markets.
DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said the group would be assembling a team of partners to "breathe new life into the building."
Wakeman said the group has already spoken to numerous people interested in the property and the group is open to leasing or selling portions of the building.
"Our goal is for this facility to be an economic driver in the city of Sunbury," she said.
The group will continue to pay the taxes on the property, which is $29,000 per year, city Treasurer Kevin Troup said. Troup said Sunbury receives nearly $15,000 of the taxes while Northumberland County gets the rest.