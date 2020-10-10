SUNBURY — The PA CareerLink will host a Virtual Job Fair focused on manufacturing from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
Job seekers are invited to attend and meet with over 15 employers from throughout the region. October is manufacturing month.
Regionally, the manufacturing industry provides 34,700 jobs. These are good-paying jobs with average wage/benefit packages totaling more than $65,000 a year, according to CareerLink.
Interested individuals can look at the “Get to Know Manufacturers” event for a full list of participating employers on the PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties Facebook page.
Call the PA CareerLink at (570) 988-7300 to schedule an appointment to freshen up or create a resume. Visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov to register for live virtual workshops to prepare for the event. Topics include resume writing, successful virtual and phone interviews, and interview with confidence.
For more information about the job fair or for employer registration, contact PA CareerLink Business Consultant Zach Stotter by phone at (570) 492-2626, or email zstotter@tiu11.org.