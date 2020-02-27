LEWISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce celebrated and recognized members' successes at its award ceremony Thursday.
The Chamber also named its Impact Award Winners, including Milton Savings Bank, The Wealth Factory (Lewisburg), Brenda Reichenbach of Tony's Custom Tailor Shop (Sunbury), and Chris Pinchak, of Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning of Central Pa. (Lewisburg).
A record number of Chamber members, 196, registered to attend the awards ceremony, said Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Chamber.
Last year, 184 members attended the ceremony.
Also in attendance were Pa. Sen. John Gordner, R-27, Berwick, and his staff; Pa. House Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg; and staff representatives from U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and Pa. House Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver. "These are people who are interested in our local businesses," Aikey said.
"This is our key event every year," Aikey said. "It is not your typical annual meeting by any means. It is about partnerships and working together. It is an elegant event meant to celebrate and recognize all of our members." The meeting was held at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall, in Lewisburg.
The chamber is also celebrating its 115th anniversary on May 15 this year, Aikey said.
There were signs on the every diner's table that recognize chamber history as well, she added. "This event is totally different every year. You can't come to one and think you've seen it all."
The keynote speaker was Dianne Weller, founder of Diane Weller Coaching and a relatively new member to the Central Pa. Chamber. She is a resident of Beavertown.
"I met her a few months ago," Aikey said. "Her message resonates with what we do on a day-to-day basis."
Weller works with individuals, she said, "getting to the source of what is holding them back, whether that be life in general or their business. I help my clients take pivotal steps to advance in their careers and business."
The gist of Weller's remarks to the event's attendees focused on three things, she said: celebration, conversation and connection.
"I come to this audience as an 'encourager,'" she said. "Encouraging them to strengthen their practices around those three things."
Businesses should celebrate themselves and the successes of their teams, "more frequently," Weller believes.
Weller urged everyone to join in their celebration "of this wonderful chamber and its history."