Pennsylvania Department of Health investigators found that Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center “corrected all the federal deficiencies” discovered during separate inspections following a deadly COVID-19 outbreak last summer.
A survey conducted Oct. 19 followed up on findings noted from inspections on Sept. 2 and Aug. 14. The novel coronavirus began to spread within the facility in late July, according to state surveys, and was identified by the state as an outbreak on Aug. 3.
The virus spread to 59 staff and 108 residents, ultimately causing the deaths of 35 residents, according to previous state data reports. Geisinger employees, National Guard members and other staff from the facility’s corporate operator, Bedrock Care of New York, were used to help fill gaps as staffers tested positive.
The outbreak ended at the Milton facility but in November an outbreak occurred at another Bedrock-operated facility, Watsontown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Facility representatives reported earlier this week that 97 residents and 58 staff contracted the virus, and 15 residents died.
At the Milton facility, a survey ending Aug. 14 found that it failed to protect staff and residents by not implementing preventative measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The deficiencies reported by state inspectors — allowing staff to work while symptomatic, failures in standard use and storage of protective gear, failure to properly communicate with residents and families — are specific to the nursing facility’s East and West wings. At one point, all residents in the West wing were diagnosed as COVID-positive, the report states.
An abbreviated survey completed Sept. 2 at Milton Nursing found that one resident was 41 days overdue for a routine visit with a staff physician, violating a rule mandating the frequency of physician visits with residents.
Survey results are found on the Department of Health webpage at least 41 days after the survey is completed.
The Department of Health removed information from a survey completed Aug. 26 after the facility disputed findings regarding a resident’s hydration.
In a partially granted records request, the Department provided a letter from Milton Nursing acknowledging the submission of an informal dispute resolution on Sept. 6 with multiple documents of unidentified evidence. A letter from the Department dated Oct. 6 acknowledges a review of the records and deletion of the deficiency that day. However, the information was still live Oct. 7 before being pulled.