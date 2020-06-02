Legislators representing the Valley in Washington agreed that the killing of George Floyd was a tragedy — and that the officer responsible for his death should be held accountable in a court of law.
Where they differed, along party lines, is in how President Trump reacted to the widespread nationwide protests that have sometimes resulted in vandalism and destruction of property.
"The brutal killing of George Floyd is an absolute tragedy," said U.S. House Rep. Fred Keller, Pa.-12, a Republican. "This is something that should have never occurred. George Floyd should be alive today, and those responsible for his death should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
At the same time, Keller said, indiscriminate violence and destruction caused or urged by groups that have hijacked this situation to further their anarchic cause is also unacceptable and must stop immediately.
"The federal government's top responsibility." Keller continued, "is protecting national security and keeping Americans safe. The president is right to use the tools at his disposal to heal a nation hurting from the death of George Floyd and end widespread destruction and violence caused by rioters tearing our country apart."
Trump's Monday night speech and walk to St. John's Church, said U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R, Pa.-9, "was inspiring during such days of tragedy and outrage. A rogue, bad cop, acting horribly, took the life of George Floyd. This cop will receive justified and severe punishment, with investigations of all involved."
An out-of-control mob is destroying, looting, beating and severely injuring innocent people, Meuser said. "Will those who lost property, livelihoods and been physically traumatized receive justice? The answer should be indisputable, decisive, swift and justified. Order must be restored."
Pennsylvanians and people across the nation are desperate for change, said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat.
"The overwhelming majority of protests have been peaceful, courageous, responsible and inspiring," Casey said. "And they deserve our respect and support, not condemnation."
It is vital that there continue to be peaceful protests and that we not allow these demonstrations to eclipse their purpose, he said.
"The arrest of ex-police officer Chauvin was a step towards justice for George Floyd and his family, but it is only the first of many steps we need to take to reform these systems and hold accountable those who abuse them," Casey said. "The fact that George Floyd’s family had to go out and get an independent autopsy is clear evidence of the systemic injustice people are protesting against. As leaders, it is our moral imperative that we recognize the pain and injustice in our communities and take action to ensure our government, law enforcement and country live up to the promise of liberty and justice for all."
Casey said he is asking the Department of Justice to open an investigation to evaluate unconstitutional patterns and practices of violent policing in the Minneapolis Police Department.
Speaking on behalf of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, spokesman Steve Kelly said, “Senator Toomey believes law enforcement officers across Pennsylvania have done an excellent job in recent days under very difficult circumstances. As long as the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and the Pennsylvania National Guard have the necessary resources they should lead the response to violent riots in Pennsylvania. President Trump and his administration should remain in touch with governors and local officials about how the federal government can supplement these efforts.”