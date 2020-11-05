SELINSGROVE — As part of Veteran's Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced all driver license and photo centers, including the Selinsgrove center, will be closed.
On Nov. 11the Selinsgrove Center will be closed in observance of Veterans Day, according to Penn DOT officials.
Individuals may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov., according to a press release by Penn DOT.
— Francis Scarcella