MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery reported a record profit of more than $1.14 billion on sales of more than $4.5 billion in games in the 2018-19 fiscal year. By Pennsylvania law, the profits will benefit various older citizen programs. Profit generated increased by $49.6 million from the prior fiscal year. Players won $2.9 billion.
Seventy players won $1 million or more during the fiscal year. Pennsylvanians love to scratch: 65 percent of all lottery sales were scratch games, and sales topped $2.9 billion, up 6 percent over 2017-2018. Sales of multi-state games (Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash4Life) grew by more than $82.2 million, or over 19 percent, from the prior year. Large Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots helped to grow revenues for this category.
Online iLottery games played on a computer, tablet or mobile device, saw $381 million in sales in its first full fiscal year, with $31.3 million in profit. Sales of monitor games, which include Keno and Xpress Sports games, totaled an estimated $46.7 million in their first full fiscal year, generating an estimated $10 million in profit.