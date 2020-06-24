MILLERSBURG — Two Schuylkill County man were jailed in Dauphin County Prison on Tuesday, charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.
State police at Lykens charged William Douglas Allen Jr., 24, of Pottsville, and Kyle Anthony Knapp, no age listed, of Shenandoah. Police said Allen called the 911 center about Steven Tyler Middleton, 23, of Girardville, who was unresponsive in Seal Park in Millersburg at about 7 p.m. Monday. When fire and emergency medical services personnel arrived at the park minutes later, it was determined Middleton was deceased. Trooper Chris Wright, who issued the news release, reported that police conducted numerous interviews, seized physical evidence and watched surveillance video from nearby businesses before determining that that two accused drove to the park, removed Middleton from a vehicle and placed his body in the park. They then moved the vehicle away from the scene and fabricated a timeline of events and details of Middleton's death to investigators, police said.
An autopsy performed on the deceased by the coroner's office a the Dauphin County Forensic Center on Tuesday morning did not determine the cause of death and the investigation is continuing, police reported. Allen and Knapp were taken into custody and arraigned. Allen's bail was set at $100,000 while Knapp's was $50,000.
Police ask anyone with information, video surveillance or eyewitness accunts of the incident to contact the state police investigators at 717-362-8700. Text messages also can be sent to the Criminal Investigation Unit tip line at 717-943-5402.
— JOE SYLVESTER