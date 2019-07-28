WATSONTOWN — Borough police Saturday charged two Hughesville residents after finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their possession.
Police said they were investigating a report of intoxicated persons in the 10 block of East Fourth Street when the K9 Unit found the drugs and paraphernalia on Kayla Peachey, 25, and Tuffy Beachel, 36.
Both were charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Peachey was arrested and committed to Columbia County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant. Charges have been filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl of Milton.
—JOE SYLVESTER