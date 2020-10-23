MIFFLINBURG — State troopers arrested two Snyder County residents accused of breaking into a Union County home and stealing three televisions, a soundbar, frozen foods and a sweatshirt with a combined estimated value of $835, according to arrest papers.
Jennifer Boop, 35, of Beavertown, and Shawn Matthews, 19, of Selinsgrove, are each free on $25,000 unsecured bail. Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned the pair Wednesday following their respective arrests by Trooper Kyle Drick, state police at Milton.
According to arrest papers, Boop and Matthews on Sept. 8 forced open a rear door to a home along Wildwood Road in Limestone Township and stole the items while the homeowner and another occupant were each in jail.
Matthews confessed to the crime, claiming Boop planned the burglary and took the stolen items to her home, arrest papers state. Police said Boop had a minor with her at the time of the burglary. Three stolen items were recovered from Boop’s home following a police search under warrant on Sept. 30, arrest papers state.
Drick charged Boop with conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft, and criminal trespass, all felonies, along with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and a summary count of failure to notify a change of address.
Drick charged Matthews with conspiracy to commit burglary, theft and criminal trespass, all of which are felonies.