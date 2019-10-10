SUNBURY — Two city men face felony theft charges after city police say they forged names to make purchases at Sunbury and Mifflinburg hardware stores using a private business account.
Tyler Hendricks, 28, and Michael Lorenz, 25, both of Spruce Street, were arrested after city police said they were called to Cole's Hardware, on Chestnut Street in Sunbury, for a report of fraudulent charges on a private business account.
The general manager of the private business told Officer Trey Kurtz he became aware of the charges at two different Cole's Hardware locations, police said. Charges at the Sunbury and Mifflinburg branches led the manager to look at the account and then discover that purchases totaling $1,118 were made throughout September, police said.
Video surveillance pulled from Cole's Hardware showed Hendricks and Lorenz making the purchases, police said.
Lorenz was a former employee of the private business. He had been fired in August, police said.
Both Hendricks and Lorenz were called to the Sunbury police station where Kurtz said Lorenz told the officer his electric was getting shut off because he was not employed and he purchased a drill and took it to a pawn shop where he sold it for $100. Hendricks also told officers he went to Cole's Hardware multiple times and made purchases by signing another person's name, knowing he was not authorized on the account, police said.
Both Hendricks and Lorenz face felony theft by deception and forgery charges. Both were arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and were released on $15,000 unsecured bail.