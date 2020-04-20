An estimated 50,000 self-employed workers, independent contractors and gig workers applied for Pennsylvania’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance over the weekend but there’s no definitive date set for when benefits would be paid out.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, opened for a soft rollout without publicity Friday. The Department of Labor & Industry announced PUA’s debut Saturday morning and the system was quickly swamped by interested applicants.
It’s open to workers who lost jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and who are not typically eligible for regular Unemployment Compensation. Find filing information and more at https://pua.benefits.uc.pa.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx.
“We don’t have a date certain. We’re working as quickly as we can to finish the system. That’s why we started the soft launch over the weekend,” Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said. “We want to get benefits out to them as quickly as possible.”
More than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians filed for regular unemployment with $1 billion distributed since March 15, according to Oleksiak. Compare that to the 40,000 claims combined filed in the three weeks prior.
Oleksiak acknowledged system glitches with the PUA opening and said the number of claimants was surely higher than reported. L&I hired 100 new employees, brought back 70 retirees and reassigned 500 current employees to handle the massive surge in claims, he said.
“When you’re not on the right side of this,” Oleksiak said of users who struggled to access the system, “I understand the frustration.”
A slimmed version of the system is collecting initial application data only. Once the full system debuts, claimants will be alerted to add more detailed data to determine eligibility and payout, according to Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy Director Susan Dickinson.
PUA provides benefits from $195 to $572 for up to 39 weeks. Many claimants who were able to access the website and submit a claim were informed they’d be eligible for the lowest benefit. That is not accurate and fully calculated benefits payments will be released to claimants once full applications are completed and processed, according to Dickinson.
“They will be receiving more,” Dickinson said, adding that L&I’s temporary messaging on the website would be updated.
Dickinson said the full claims web portal would be up in “a few weeks.” She compared its look and functionality to that of a bank website.
Payments will be backdated to Jan. 27 or the first week the individual was unable to work due to COVID-19. As it stands, the benefits won’t be paid out beyond Dec. 31. PUA can be collected in addition to the temporary $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
A new PUA phone line will soon be available for individuals without internet access or for those who require a translator. In the meantime, direct questions to UCPUA@pa.gov. This email address is for PUA questions only.