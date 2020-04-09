The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with plunging milk prices and lessening consumer demand has disrupted the flow of milk products and become a threat to the livelihood of dairy farmers.
"We're not getting enough to cover our costs of doing business in the first place," said Leroy Troester Jr., of Troester Dairy, Mifflinburg. "And now with COVID 19, futures are $6 less than where we are at for May. Everybody is gonna be in a world of hurt."
Dairy farmers receive about $18 per 100 pounds (milk prices are set by the hundredweight) of whole milk. That's a February price. Dairy farmers won't get paid for March milk until April.
"A gallon of whole milk will cost $4-$4.50 in a store. We're not even getting about $1.50 from that," Troester Jr. said.
Troester Jr. and his father, Leroy run a dairy farm with a herd of about 700 cows.
The Troester Dairy sells its milk to a co-op, noted Leroy Troester. "All I know is that dairy farmers are all gonna be out of business unless we're paid a price that can cover costs. The price we get lowers but our costs keep going up. It doesn't pencil out."
Milk prices were going to go up in 2020 "we were told," Troester said. "Then the coronavirus hit and who knows what it's going to be?"
Troester Jr. was well aware that the contagious virus has caused the closure of restaurants, schools, and slowed exports, and that's hurt business.
For Valley dairies and processors — who produce cheese, butter, ice cream and milk — the loss of major customers has hurt an industry already struggling with rising costs and volatile milk prices.
"What's frustrating to me," Troester Jr. said, is there are farmers with oversupplies being told by processors to dump milk and yet stores are limiting what customers can buy," he said. "It makes no sense to me when a supermarket limits a buy to one gallon of milk per customer. If you have a family of four it doesn't go very far."
Numerous people, Troester Jr. said, "have told me they went to the store for butter and there was no butter."
The dumping comes even as consumer demand for dairy has soared.
The coronavirus has dried up the market. Panic buying has left grocery store shelves nearly empty in recent weeks, Troester said, amid business shutdowns and quarantines nationwide.
The "hurting" is affecting farms both small and large, he said. "It's all relative," he said. "It costs so much to produce 100 pounds of milk, and that's how we get paid. We don't get paid by the gallon."
The current cost of $18 per hundredweight is about $5 short of what Troester needs when you include things like insurance, "and taxes keep going up."
"It's anybody's guess how prices will fluctuate during the rest of the crisis and afterward," Troester Jr. said. "It's obviously going to get ugly."
"The best way to help our dairy farmers is to increase demand for milk," said U.S. House Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer. "That's why the first two bills I co-sponsored in Congress would help increase demand for milk and create new markets for our dairy farmers."
The Dairy Pride Act would provide truth in labeling by requiring beverages produced from foods like soy, oats, and almonds to be labeled as something other than milk, Keller said.
As Congress continues to address the effects of COVID-19, Keller said, "I am working to ensure that our dairy farmers get the resources they need. The CARES Act provides significant relief for small businesses, including dairy farmers, by expanding access to loans and grants through the Small Business Administration, providing direct checks to individuals and families, and boosting unemployment benefits for sole proprietors and the self-employed who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Liam Migdal, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said, "it is heartbreaking that just as dairy farmers were beginning to have reasons to be optimistic about the future after years of financial stress, they are again facing low milk prices and significant threats to their livelihood."
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is advocating for solutions at both the state and federal level to expand demand for milk and assist farmers "so that they can continue to ensure we have access to a safe and abundant food supply now and in the future," Migdal said.