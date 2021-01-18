Count the fitness industry among things that may never be the same because of COVID-19.
Whether it's going to a gym, working out at home or joining a former professional wrestler for yoga, the pandemic has changed the fitness field — possibly forever.
Milton YMCA Executive Director Ron Marshall said he is slowly starting to see the fitness center get more and more people back.
"The attendance is lower but it's slowly coming back," he said. "I think it is a combination of fear and just waiting to see the numbers."
Marshall said people need to understand that exercise is important.
"Exercise boosts the immune system and research has shown that exercise has benefits that may help the human body fight off infections," he said. "Some other benefits of exercise include, weight control, reduction of heart disease risk and it improves your mental health and mood and makes you feel better and happier. The members that I have talked to are overjoyed that our facility is open and they have the opportunity to exercise and make themselves feel better and get healthier."
Keep moving
Former professional wrestler "Diamond" Dallas Page has transitioned from the ring to the yoga studio.
Page, of Atlanta, is the creator and owner of DDPYoga, (Diamond Dallas Page Yoga). Page's DDPYoga, which has an app for people to download to learn yoga techniques through various programs and live events. He spoke with The Daily Item about the importance of fitness during the COVID-19 pandemic as gyms are not as busy as they once were.
"We are all people who are not used to being inside all the time," former WWE superstar said. "We need to keep moving."
Page has been nationally known for his commitment to helping individuals achieve weight and life goals, through his yoga program. Page said just because the pandemic hit, doesn't mean people should not pay attention to their bodies.
"Exercise is pivotal in life," Page said. "I have been preaching this for a long time. With the stress of what is happening in the world. We need to forget the politics, and with the pandemic and people trapped inside, they aren't used to it. It causes harm and we need to focus on health and loving ourselves."
Page, who just turned 65, said he and his girlfriend, Payge McMahon, who is from West Chester, will continue to promote fitness.
"We want to continue to help and motivate people through tough times," Page said.
Judd Long, 48, of Sunbury, who is also a member of Planet Fitness, said he believes people are using apps like DDPYoga because those programs work.
“It’s a fantastic program and those that use it are dedicated to their gyms, and because they were were shut down, those people are still finding ways to exercise,” he said. Long also believes a portion of gym-goers "go to socialize, and now that they can’t, they just don’t go."
No rush
Planet Fitness, in Shamokin Dam, closed when the pandemic struck in March and was closed again right before Christmas. Even though the gym stopped charging members fees until they were able to actually work out again, one member said she has seen the decline in people attending the gym.
Kira Leitzel, 37, of Northumberland, said she believes gyms won't return to full capacity for a long time.
"I don't think gyms will ever go back to 24-7 again," she said. "It's a combination of things, like fear of the virus and wearing a mask during a workout that will turn people away."
Leitzel said people will now need to find alternative ways.
"You have to go out and do things on your own," she said. "Get outside or create a small place in your home to work out at. This pandemic hurt people who were going to the gym all the time and it is also hurting the physical fitness end when it comes to kids and sports and adults, gaining weight not being as active. People are eating a lot of fast food now. This, in my opinion, will take a long time to come back from."
Drew Kauffman, communications manager for the Miller Center Evangelical Community Hospital said the Miller Center has remained closed since Dec. 12 when Gov. Tom Wolf's latest mitigation orders — lifted on Jan. 4 — were put into place.
"Current Lewisburg YMCA members can use other GSV YMCA locations including Milton, Sunbury and Mifflinburg," he said. "We also are offering group fitness classes to our members virtually."
Kauffman said when the Miller Center over the summer months, the flow of people coming in and out was heavily controlled and he hopes that members will come back when the pandemic is over.
"Physical fitness is a healthy part of keeping our immune systems up," he said. "We hope that once this is over we will start to see the increases in people coming back in."
Gym member Jill Clark, 28, of Mifflinburg, said even though the gyms went through a start and stop period, she continued to find ways to keep fit.
"I don't own any weights so I put a bunch of books in bags and used them to lift and to carry around while I went for a walk," she said. "I also used the steps in my room as a stepping machine and went up and down them countless times through a day."
Clark said now that gyms are open in half capacity, she feels people may not rush back.
"I think it could be partly because of fear of catching COVID-19, but I think it's because people also started to see that walking around their areas, or picking a new town to go and walk through was not only helping with their fitness but it was opening their minds to what else is out there. Plus being outside you get a great fresh air feel."
Keep members safe
Greater Susquehanna Valley Executive Director Bonnie McDowell said the YMCA has continued to plan to keep members safe.
"When we were first able to reopen in June we instituted a reopening plan that we developed during the closure. Our staff was retrained on new procedures and new ways of doing their regular tasks," she said.
"During the first shut down, March through June, we sought the guidance of the CDC, our insurance company, local health care leaders, and the YMCA of the USA to name a few, to create a very thorough reopening plan with the safety of our members and staff being our number one priority."
Some of those changes were spacing of equipment, mandatory mask-wearing, temperatures of members and staff are taken upon entry of the building, screening questions asked, hand sanitizing stations added, spacing of group exercise participants for social distancing and pre-registering for group exercise classes, she said.
"We are trying to make our facilities as safe as possible so members can continue to exercise and stay healthy," she said. "For anyone who doesn't feel comfortable coming into the facilities, we have been offering free, unlimited virtual group exercise classes taught by our instructors that all YMCA members have access to."
McDowell said the YMCA asked its members to "Stay With Us" during the pandemic.
"Membership revenue is a large part of our income each year and without it we cannot sustain our facilities and programs in the communities we serve," she said.