Continued uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic clouds the budget outlook at Lewisburg Area School District.
The elimination of a $660,803 deficit for next school year’s operating budget, in part, relies on the re-enrollment of some of the approximately 75 district students currently attending public cyber charter schools.
The school board collectively is betting that enough families will be comfortable to return to Lewisburg Area in 2021-22 to cut the deficit by nearly half. Should re-enrollment eclipse the projected $310,000 the board hopes to save, a preliminary 3.44 percent tax increase might be avoided.
Decisions about re-enrolling belong solely to students and their families. There is no deadline. Cyber charter students can return to their home districts at any point.
Health and safety measures enacted within Lewisburg Area, COVID-19 transmission rates in the community, and the availability of a vaccine for persons younger than 16 are among factors these students and families weigh when considering whether to re-enroll, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said.
“So much depends on the pandemic and whatever guidance exists or remains from this year. Our goal is to answer their questions, help understand how to best communicate plans, and tell them that our doors are always open,” Polinchock said. “Families made the decisions they needed to for a host of different reasons, and we don't, and really can't, have an opinion about that. We welcome everyone back when they are ready.”
Lewisburg Area contacted families — those who specifically went cyber-charter due to the pandemic — about their intentions next school year. Should they plan to return, Polinchock asked that they give advanced notice.
The district held a virtual town hall last week to gauge pandemic-related concerns for those considering a transition to in-person instruction. A second town hall is set for 7 p.m. Monday. Attendees must pre-register at a link on the district’s home page at www.lasd.us.
Public schools pay the full tuition for students who opt to attend independent cyber charter schools. The cost is approximately the same as it is for those sitting in a district classroom. Even before the pandemic, the cost concerned districts far beyond Lewisburg Area.
The cost per pupil varies by district. At current rates, Lewisburg Area pays $13,536 for regular education and $26,145.08 for special education. Director of Administrative Services John Fairchild estimated it would take the return of 23 regular education students to reduce overall cyber charter tuition costs by $310,000.
Like other public schools, Lewisburg Area saw its cyber charter tuition costs soar during the pandemic, from less than $400,000 in 2019-20 to more than $1.1 million in 2020-21. Without the desired reduction, it’s estimated to cost $810,000 next school year.
Pennsylvania’s public schools must adopt a final budget by June 30 annually. Lewisburg Area intends to vote April 22 on a proposed final budget and a final vote on June 10.
Tera Unzicker-Fassero, a school board director, pointed out that the majority of Lewisburg Area’s revenue comes from local sources. According to the preliminary budget, approximately $3 out of every $4 dollars is generated through local taxes and related sources.
“We have to pay so much to those cyber charter schools to educate the kids. It’s just not fair,” Unzicker-Fassero said. “I think we can provide a better education in a brick-and-mortar school. There’s a lot of things socially as well as culturally at Lewisburg that are awesome.”
Jordan Fetzer, school board president, spoke to health and safety measures the district enacted during the pandemic: enhanced cleaning in school buildings, installing plastic guards at student desks, adjusting schedules to cut down on potential exposure, maintaining 6 feet of social distance even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends 3 feet.
The school board in October purchased a needlepoint bipolar ionization system to improve filtration and air quality at all four district buildings. It’s been installed and a report on its function showed substantial increases in total ions and reductions in airborne particulates. The contractor, McClure Company, says the benefits of ion production include the inactivation of viruses and the killing of bacteria.
“As a board, I think we’re confident that what we’re doing will definitely encourage people to come back. There’s still genuine concern out there and understandably so,” Fetzer said. “We’re going to continue to strive for the absolute safest environment we can.”