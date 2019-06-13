DANVILLE — The committee planning the parade celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Frank W. Sidler Post of the Danville American Legion is seeking marching bands.
So far, the Penn York Highlanders and Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Division Infantry Band have committed to march, said committee Chairwoman Jane VonBlohn.
The parade forms at 3 p.m. July 20 at Paper Magic, off East Market Street, and moves at 5 p.m. along East Market, Mill and Lower Mulberry streets to Ferry Street, where Cole's Hardware will host a block party. Fireworks, in conjunction with the Danville Heritage Festival, begin at dusk.
The Danville Legion was founded in June of 1919. Congress chartered the American Legion organization in March of 1919.
VonBlohn said they are looking for more organizations, including Boy and Girl Scout troops, to participate.
Anyone interested in being part of the parade should call VonBlohn at 570-275-4863. The parade committee will next meet at 6 p.m. June 19 in the Danville Legion.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE