RIVERSIDE — Margaret Foust was prepared to enjoy Saturday morning’s parade in Riverside “rain or shine.”
Despite gray clouds that hovered above, the parade came through the small Northumberland County borough without any precipitation falling, to the delight of many who gathered to watch.
“I love a parade. It’s the music and seeing everyone out. It’s been a long time,” said Foust, who was joined by several relatives, including her 8-year-old grandson, Brock Foust.
The Danville Primary pupil was waiting for his grandfather, Montour County Commissioner Dan Hartman, to pass by in one of the vehicles in the parade.
“He better have candy,” joked Brock’s mother, Lora Hartman.
Candy was tossed to the youngsters who lined the roadway.
Henry Barney, 2, clutched a miniature American flag in one hand as he picked up wrapped treats and put them in a bag held by his father, Sam Barney.
“We love it here,” said Barney. He and his wife, Abby, moved to the borough three years ago from North Dakota.
The family plans to enjoy the upcoming events scheduled during the next several months in celebration of Riverside’s 150th anniversary, which will include live music, a pig roast and fireworks display.
Saturday’s parade was a fitting way to kick off the celebration after so many people have been isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Christine Moyer, of Danville.
“This is the first time the (Danville) High School Marching Band and the Boy Scouts (Troop 33) have been out in awhile,” she said. “This is awesome.”
Debra Mangini, of Jacksonville, Fla., is visiting family for the week and will be seeing her mother, Mary Shuler who is in a local nursing home, for the first time in more than a year.
“I didn’t expect this,” she said of enjoying the parade and other festivities with her sister, Margaret Foust, during the visit.