SHAMOKIN DAM — Hundreds of families lined the outer ring road at the Susquehanna Valley Mall to take in the season's first Christmas Parade, and Santa's grand entrance into the mall, early Saturday morning.
Children wrapped in heavy coats and colorful blankets were prepared for the parade, despite the morning freeze, in the high 20s.
Dominick Davis, of Shamokin Dam, his wife Suzanne, and their three children were there to see the spectacle, and collect as much candy as they could for the kids, who ranged in age from three to ten years old Dominick said.
"Our oldest, Melanie, came with a bucket, which she was determined to fill with candies," he laughed.
Maria Suarez, of Sunbury, and her two daughters — heavily bundled up in the cold — came to see Santa. "I've come to this parade every year for the past five, she said. "And then we do a little shopping."
Mark Moser, of Danville, said he's been helping to organize the parade since 1998.
"It's grown every year," he said moments before the parade began, at 9 a.m.
"I started work, getting ready for this parade three weeks ago and it's been 24/7 of putting it together," he said. "I'm glad the day is finally here."
"I fully expect a big crowd today, because of the reindeer coming in," he said. "And the weather is beautiful. We'll take this any day. It's cold, but the sky is clear. It could be a lot worse. We'll take this."
Moser said there was nothing new in this year's parade. "But the people who participate, the floats, they reinvent themselves all the time.
"You might say this is the unofficial start of the holiday season," Moser said, pausing after taking a sip of coffee.
The parade navigated the outer ring road, turned in at the connector at Boscov's and finish at the Garfield's entrance. "Where St. Nick will enter the mall," he said.
The parade lasted 35 minutes.
High school bands and local fire companies were the major participants in the parade.
The Selinsgrove Area School District Police car was the lead vehicle, followed almost immediately by the Lewisburg Marching Dragons playing "Jingle Bell Rock."
Other high school bands in the parade were the Midd-West Mustang Band, the Selinsgrove Band, Juniata Band, the Millersburg Marching Indians, Line Mountain, and Shikellamy.
The cavalcade of fire engines, hook and ladders, and tankers, included vehicles from Hummels Wharf, Selinsgrove DH &L, Shamokin Dam, Kreamer, Kratzerville, and the Northumberland Fire Department.