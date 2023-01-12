LEWISBURG — At the end of what had been a productive hour-long Lewisburg School Board meeting on Thursday night that focused on facility improvements and safety, a resident, Jewel Johnson, told board members about how her older child, a senior, had been bullied to the extent that he had been “terrified to go to school.”
The bullying, she contended had been due to his ethnicity. Her son is now cyberschooling. She urged the school board members to “stand up and pay attention” when issues like this arise.
Johnson said she was advocating for what she believes every board member wants for students: safety, equity and inclusion.
The meeting began with a presentation by high school Spanish teacher Melissa Yankowski on how she practices heritage learning in the classroom.
Heritage language education is a form of instruction designed for students who have had previous exposure to the language, cultural connections to it, and some proficiency in it, Yankowski said.
She explained the curriculum’s challenges and how she has successfully dealt with them.
“The challenge is that there is no standard curriculum for heritage speakers,” she said.
Then the board approved several motions that would repair and improve roofing issues at Linntown, the middle school and Kelly. They also approved renovation and maintenance at the district’s softball field.