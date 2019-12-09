LEWISBURG — Mugi and Andrea Amu know a thing or two about loss.
"We lost a total of five babies — three were premature and two miscarriages," Andrea said.
Those tragedies occurred between 2005 and 2013. The friends the Kreamer couple made through the Empty Arms bereavement support group at Evangelical Community Hospital, though, makes the grief more bearable, Mugi said, following the Children's Candle Lighting Remembrance Service at the hospital on Sunday evening.
The service was for families and friends of those who have experienced the loss of an infant or child. It was held in conjunction with the Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting to honor and remember children. The event was held around the world, creating a 24-hour wave of light that transitions from time zone to time zone. Those unable to attend were invited to light a candle at home.
"Tonight was really about honoring the lives of little ones," said Pastor Mark Gittens of Higher Hope (h2) Church in Sunbury, who spoke at the service. "Maybe that's stillborns and, you know, miscarriages and kind of showing the value of their life, lighting a candle, joining with a worldwide organization that's actually, in every time zone, lighting candles to remember the ones that we have lost, the precious ones."
Mugi Amu, 50, said people have various ways of dealing with their own grief. Andrea, 46, has a little Christmas tree for which she makes ornaments dedicated to each of their children they lost. He said he and his wife write letters to put in the children's Christmas stockings.
"Don't be afraid to celebrate," he said, adding, "to not be afraid to talk about the hurt."
Mugi said everyone has struggles.
"There's a power in speaking out," he said
About 40 people attended the service, which included music, prayer, a Scripture reading and a poem. The group then went outside of the hospital to light their candles and luminaries and to sing. All were invited to say their child's name.
Karin Ede, of Shamokin Dam, one of three Evangelical registered nurses from the obstetrics department on the group's bereavement committee, said they formed the support group about 15 years ago. It holds three events each year — a butterfly release and service in May, a remembrance walk near the end of September and the candle lighting in December.
Chairwoman Susan Payne, of Middleburg, and Kristin Lahr, of Sunbury are the other two nurses.
"We just found out there is a great need for parents to have support to grieve their lost babies," Ede said.
She said that while the majority of those who attend meetings are those who have lost premature or stillborn infants, any parent who has suffered the death of a child through any means is welcome to join the group.