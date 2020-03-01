Leap Day babies Chloe Ann Harpster and Zoe Raelynn Strouse arrived overnight Saturday and technically speaking, they won’t celebrate their first birthdays for another four years.
That’s the great conundrum for parents of children born on Leap Day.
“Everybody was saying you better start pushing now so (Zoe) has a birthday every year,” Dana Bealer said of the hours preceding the birth of her third child.
Zoe Raelynn Strouse, the first child for her father, Jeffrey, was delivered at 12:19 a.m. Feb. 29 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. The Freeburg couple wasn’t expecting her for another month. Bealer’s due date was March 25.
Bealer took a relaxed approach towards planning her daughter’s birthday parties in years to come. She said she’ll let the calendar do the work — whatever date works best on the weekend closest to what would be Zoe’s birth date.
“We’ll figure it out,” said Jeffrey Strouse.
Zoe doesn’t have any Leap Day baby gear. At least, not yet.
“I will,” said Jeffrey Strouse Sr., who volunteered to outfit his granddaughter in baby clothes commemorating the rare birth date.
Leap Year counts 366 days, an extra day added every four years to help balance the calendar with the solar year, which is the amount of time it takes the Earth to orbit the sun.
The calendar quirk means it won’t be until 2024 when Chloe gets to blow out the candles on her cake on her actual birth date.
“I think it’s funny. He did not want it,” Casie Brooks said, gesturing to Chloe’s father, Jason Harpster. Brooks’ due date was Feb. 27.
“I said, you know what, we’re going to have a Leap Day baby,” Harpster said, recalling how the Watsontown couple arrived at the hospital earlier in the week expecting their daughter’s birth only to be sent home to wait.
Chloe was delivered at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, at 2:55 a.m. Saturday. It’s the couple’s second child.
“At least it will be a big day for her. Now, I’m happy about it. I’m just happy that she’s healthy,” Harpster said.
Brooks said she didn’t hear anything in the way of bad jokes about Leap Day but she did get some advice.
“The nurse was like, you should celebrate on Feb. 28 and March 1,” Brooks said.
Harpster was far from ready to settle on a birthday party one year out.
“I’m so tired I can’t think of anything,” he said.