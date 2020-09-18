SUNBURY — Parents said they are thankful to the Shikellamy School District and the city of Sunbury after being able to attend Friday's high school football game at the Shikellamy Stadium.
"I am very grateful to Shikellamy and Sunbury officials for this," Ron Marshall, of Sunbury, parent to Shikellamy senior football player Davis Marshall, said. "I think it is great that they allowed the parents to come to the game and see their child on the field."
The Shikellamy school board and Sunbury officials teamed up the past two weeks and decided to allow 500 people into the stadium for football games, despite a warning from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and Gov. Tom Wolf's recommended 250 maximum-capacity for outdoor gatherings.
Superintendent Jason Bendle stood by the gates and said he was also thrilled to see parents coming to the game.
"We had no issues and everything went smoothly," Bendle said. "Parents got to come and see their children and I think we all believe that is a good thing."
Shikellamy had the stadium blocked off into two sections for the home and away side. The district had hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium and brought in extra portable bathrooms.
Shikellamy had 22 people working the game, Bendle said.
Parents entered through the gates and presented their ticket, which was given to both Shikellamy and Jersey Shore parents earlier this week, Bendle said.
"We are happy and thankful we got to come," Paster Mark Gittens said of coming to watch his son, Shikellamy senior Jonathan Gittens, play.
Shikellamy also hosted senior night just in case COVID-19 were to strike the area and the season was cut short, Bendle said.
Parent Jessica Cox, of Northumberland, said she came to see her daughter, a Shikellamy senior cheerleader, and was thankful she was allowed.
"I have a lot of confidence in Shikellamy in sanitizing and cleaning, I trust them fully," she said.
Jersey Shore parent Karen Bizdil said she was also happy Shikellamy opened its doors.
"I am very grateful I got to come," she said. "I feel safe and I think the Shikellamy School District did a great job."
Few people stood outside the gates or sat on the dike located behind the stadium. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said no trouble was caused.
"Everything went well and people followed the rules," Hare said. "Shikellamy and the city worked well together and I think everyone is happy that parents had the chance to see their child play."