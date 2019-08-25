SUNBURY — Erin and Bryan Karpinski said their 5-year-old daughter is ready for kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year in the Shikellamy School District.
Rosalie Karpinski, headed to Oaklyn Elementary School, will be one of 226 Shikellamy kindergarteners to go to school for the first time on Sept. 3 at the four elementary schools across the district. Shikellamy hosted a kindergarten orientation night for students and parents on Thursday.
"Every morning since her older sister started school, she gets her backpack and hops in the car with us and is always wanting to go out the door and to school," said Erin Karpinski, of Sunbury.
The Karpinskis are not as nervous as they were with their first daughter.
"I'm excited for her because she's seen her older sister go through it," said Brian Karpinski. "She's excited too.
"It's bittersweet," said Erin Karpinski. "We're excited for her to start a new year and little sad to see, as our last one, her go off to school, but we know she'll have a great year."
Betsy and Steven Grimm, of Sunbury, are sending their second child, Jacob Grimm, 6, to Oaklyn as well.
"Our daughter was way ready to go to kindergarten, and it's vice versa with our son," said Steven Grimm. "We're pushing him to go."
Their daughter wanted to learn and read, but Jacob is the kind of child who likes to be outside and build.
"He'll do well, but they're two totally different kiddos," said Betsy Grimm.
Line Mountain hosted its orientation on Aug. 8 at the elementary school in Trevorton. Each group was divided among the four teachers and introduced to five categories: a bus ride, the cafeteria, the gymnasium, the library and a craft.
"I'm actually excited for it," said Annette Erdman, of West Cameron Township, who was sending her first child, Caleb, to kindergarten. "He did two years of preschool here, so I'm ready for him to get on and be with more friends, be with friends he had outside of the school district."
Devin and Donny Hetrick, of Herndon, sent their second child, Colson, 5, to kindergarten this year, but both parents said they aren't nervous this time around.
"It's less nerve-racking because we've been through it," said Devin Hetrick. "All three of our kids go to daycare; we both work. In general, there wasn't as much stress."