DANVILLE — The stress felt by parents of babies who need to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) can be exhausting, but on Friday night Geisinger Medical Center offered a momentary respite — an intimate Valentine's Day dinner — enabling parents to spend some quality time together without having to be too far away from their newborns.
Thirty-to-35 couples signed up for the Friday night dinner, said Phoebe Beckley, March of Dimes NICU family coordinator.
A March of Dimes committee came up with the idea three years ago, Beckley said. "This is an opportunity for parents to celebrate their love and celebrate the love of their baby, the birth of their baby. And an opportunity to give them time to get reacquainted, spend time for themselves and relax a little bit."
Otherwise, Beckley added, "they wouldn't feel comfortable leaving the hospital while their baby is in the NICU. Now, they get to celebrate Valentine's Day and still be close to their baby."
Ronan Ellard and Erin Scott-Ellard, of Montoursville, have a three-weeks old (and one day) daughter, Cora, in the Unit.
"She's up against a lot, but she's doing well," said Erin
"This is great," Ronan said, about the Valentine's Day dinner.
"This is something we didn't expect to happen," she said. "It's been a nice break."
"A break...to sit down and then go back upstairs afterward," Ronan said. "It's nice to have a little bit of normalcy on a holiday.
The dinner has given the Ellards some time to reconnect and have a little time to breathe.
"This is a moment for us away from all the craziness and chaos," Erin said. "We have other children at home so we are trying to figure that balancing act of being here and there. But we are here almost every day. Sometimes it is eight hours and sometimes only two, but we do what we can and make it work."
Erin and Ronan gave a shout-out to the staff. "They've been fantastic," Ronan said. "They have been by our sides the whole way, like family."
Alex Long and Tanya Bennett, of Giradville, have a three-week-old daughter Storm, in the NCIU. They also have a two-year-old son at home.
"She's doing good," Long said, of Storm. "She had surgery on Tuesday."
Long and Bennett agreed that it was nice to have a break at Valentine's Day dinner.
"We don't really get to do many things together," Long said, "because we have our son. Back and forth to Danville, so this is nice."
"Really nice," Bennett agreed.
"This is beautiful," Long said. "It takes your mind off things a little bit."
And that was the point of the event, said Beckley.
"In previous years," she said, "I several families said they didn't know they needed this, but they needed it so much. They were very appreciative. They need to give themselves a break and celebrate."
On the menu were beef tenderloin, crab cakes, roasted red potatoes, vegetables, and desserts. All prepared by Geisinger Catering.
James Cook, Geisinger's director of newborn services, said, "It is nice to see the parents relaxing a bit. Usually, we see them in times of stress, sometimes giving them good news, sometimes giving them bad news, but it's always in the NCIU. It's good to see them outside of that."