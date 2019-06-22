SUNBURY — Street crews in Sunbury will begin paving the Northumberland County assistance parking lots on Monday.
Councilman Jim Eister said the lots, located between Third and Fourth streets, will be closed for at least a week.
Parking will be available in the city lot across the street from the county assistance office and the city lot located at the corner of South Second and Chestnut streets, Eister said.
"We are happy these are now getting done," Eister said.
The combined lots will cost about $100,000 and the money came from the state's Community Development Block Grants, Eister said.
Councilman Chris Reis said paving on Fourth Street begin soon.
The Fourth Street paving was bid out by UGI. Reis said he expects the work to begin in July and be completed by the end of the year.
"Since it's UGI's project we only oversee it," Reis said. "The dates and times are pretty much up to UGI."
Reis said he expects the city to meet with UGI for a pre-construction meeting in the next few weeks.