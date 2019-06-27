NORTHUMBERLAND — Parking is always at a premium during the weeklong Pineknotter Days, which officially begins next Monday. To that end Northumberland Borough Police Chief "Butch" Kriner issued a set of parking restrictions effective June 29-July 6.
The following streets will be affected : Front Street, from Sheetz Avenue to King Street. King Street, from Front to Third Street. Second Street, from Wheatley Ave. to Sheetz Ave. The "unofficial" start of Pineknotter Days is the soapbox derby, this Saturday, June 29. Because of the race, parking will be restricted on King Street, from Fourth Street to Pond Ave. from 5 a.m.-3 p.m.
—RICK DANDES