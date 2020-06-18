Convicted sex offender Jack Harclerode reportedly accepted responsibility for his crimes and received a positive recommendation from the Department of Corrections, according to a state parole board decision granting the Lewisburg man’s early release from prison.
The parole board issued its decision May 13 and Harclerode was released May 30 from SCI-Mercer, according to Laura Treaster, special assistant to the chairman, Pennsylvania Parole Board.
Additional reasons for release include “positive institutional behavior” and completion of unspecified prison programs, according to a board decision notice.
“The Parole Board’s decision-makers personally interview all inmates and make an assessment with regard to readiness for parole. The Parole Board uses professional judgment informed by the academic studies on recidivism and the likelihood of reoffending,” Treaster said.
Harclerode’s maximum sentence date is June 2, 2021, according to the board decision and additional information provided by Treaster. He was sentenced in 2011 to serve 5 to 10 years in state prison. He's now 84 years old and resides in Lewisburg.
He’d been denied parole four previous times after surpassing his minimum sentence date of Oct. 2, 2014, Treaster said.
Treaster provided a letter dated May 13 and addressed to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson informing him that Harclerode would be released. It didn’t seek Johnson’s input. Johnson maintained he never received notice from the state.
“Never even got those. Never got them,” Johnson said of the notification letter and board decision.
Johnson received the board decision Thursday on request.
“It says it was sent to me but that’s just not true,” Johnson said. “I’m supposed to have input. They’re supposed to tell me four months before these hearings. They didn’t give us a chance to be heard prior to the interview.”
Johnson provided opposition ahead of parole board hearings in 2014 and 2016, records show.
Harclerode was found guilty at trial of 20 counts of possessing child pornography and later pleaded to one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. His victim accused the former Bucknell University professor of raping him several times at a campus office between 1983 and 1989.
An original sentence of 13 to 27 years was overturned by the Superior Court. Harclerode received a reduced sentence of 5 to 10 years on a plea agreement. The jail sentence includes a 10-year probation period upon release.
In 2009, Harclerode was sentenced in Columbia County to serve 9 to 30 months in state prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy at a campground in Columbia County.
Harclerode’s release terms include outpatient sex offender treatment. He must avoid alcohol and can’t contact his victims or their relatives.