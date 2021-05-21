SUNBURY — Route 890 will be closed between Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township and Brush Valley Road in Rockefeller Township beginning Monday.
On Monday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will repair the center line asphalt along Route 890. The following detours will be in place while work is being performed.
Southbound traffic will follow Route 61 southbound in Hamilton to Route 147 southbound to Brush Valley Road.
Northbound traffic will follow Brush Valley Road at Wolf’s Crossroads to Route 147 northbound to Route 61.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.