WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania has created a donor-advised fund with a $250,000 anonymous donation to benefit the Shamokin Area School District, according to a press release.
The donation allowed FCFP to provide a grant to the district for use on the turf replacement project at Kemp Memorial Stadium, the release said.
"We are honored to engage in this project,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP president and CEO. “It provides a tremendous opportunity to support the school district beyond its budget while honoring more than a century’s worth of significant community contributions from multiple generations of the donor’s family.”
The district has renamed the field the “Bridy-Ruane Field”, in recognition of the decades of contributions made to Shamokin, Coal Township, and the surrounding communities, Wilson said.
The turf is complete and ready for the 2020 season.
Shamokin Area football coach Henry Hynoski, said the district is grateful.
"Our field was outdated, and this gift came at the perfect time," he said. "The support that we have in the local community is huge.”
— THE DAILY ITEM