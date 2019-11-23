LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Downtown Partnership maintains a balance of $5,322.66 towards a longterm holiday light display.
That balance includes $4,702 raised in a GoFundMe campaign last year when word spread that the borough’s lights had worn down and wouldn’t be replaced ahead of the Christmas season. Borough council purchased temporary lighting that hung last year and was rehung this year.
Ellen Ruby, executive director, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said the nonprofit’s design committee identified holiday lights for the downtown as a priority project in 2020. The earmarked funds will be but a portion of the cost to purchase lighting and have it strung, Ruby said.
“We really want to do it right and take the time for something everyone will be happy with and something we can maintain for years to come,” Ruby said.
