SUNBURY — Chestnut Street will remain closed through Friday between Front Street and Market Street while Norfolk Southern conducts railroad crossing repairs.
PennDOT officials said a detour using Route 61 will be in place.
Work includes repairing the existing crossing. Motorists should expect delays in travel and avoid the area.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.