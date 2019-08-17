Parts of I-80 in Liberty, Valley townships to close

DANVILLE — Sections of a 10.9-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Liberty and Valley townships, Montour County, will be closed beginning Sunday, said David Thompson, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, sections of the left (passing) lane and shoulder on I-80 westbound will be closed between Danville and the Northumberland County line for shoulder reconstruction. Traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Friday, August 23.
The overall project includes concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding on I-80 westbound and eastbound. The contractor will work through the current construction season. There will be a winter shutdown. Work will resume in the spring and is expected to be completed next fall.
— RICK DANDES