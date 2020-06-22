HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment office has paid out $18 billion in benefits to jobless workers since the state shut down most businesses in March to slow the spread of coronavirus.
As the state has relaxed those business closing restrictions, the number of claims have “leveled off,” Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said Monday.
That $18 billion figure includes $9 billion in payments through the traditional unemployment program and $7.4 billion through the stimulus-funded extra $600 a week in benefits, he said. The remainder was paid out through other programs including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program set up to help self-employed people, and independent contractors.
More than 2.1 million people have filed unemployment claims since the pandemic prompted the state to force most businesses to close. But by Friday, 66 of the state’s 67 counties are scheduled to be in the green phase of the governor’s reopening strategy -- which means that businesses can reopen, though in many cases operating at reduced capacities.
As businesses closed, the state unemployment office was flooded with claims — in the last week of March there were more than 400,000 first-time unemployment claims, including more than 86,000 on one day, March 23, according to the Department of Labor and Industry data.
Last week, there were 56,000 unemployment claims filed. That's up from the 44,000 new claims filed a week earlier, which had been the lowest number of new claims since the pandemic started. The number of new claims has been below 60,000 for six straight weeks.
Oleksiak said that while people with problems with their unemployment claims are still struggling to get answers from the agency, 90 percent of the people who’ve filed claims have now been paid.
“It is a matter of volume, and making sure that when we get back to them, we have the right answer,” he said.
The unemployment office has responded to 425,000 emailed questions, answered 200,000 phone calls and responded to 100,000 computer chat questions, he said.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday that the unemployment rate in Pennsylvania had dipped to 13% in May. That is down from 15.1% in April, but still historically high — during the Great Recession, the state’s unemployment rate peaked at 8.8% in 2010, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.
According to the most recent county-wide data, there were more than 15,000 Valley workers unemployed in March. According to data from the Bureau of Labor and Industry, there were 7,600 unemployed workers in Northumberland County in March (17.4%), 1,100 in Montour County (11.7%), 3,700 in Snyder County (18.1%) and 2,800 in Union County (14.6%).
Oleksiak said that while the pace of new claims has certainly slowed, “it’s early’ and he said he needs more information before he can better describing how the state’s economic recovery is playing out across the state as businesses reopen.
The extra $600 a week benefit for workers ends July 25, said Susan Dickinson, director of the state Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy.
While those benefits are drying up, a new program to offer up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to workers who are running out of normal benefits.
The state’s Extended Benefits program is triggered by the high unemployment rate, she said.